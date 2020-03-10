COVID-19 prompts visitor and patient restrictions at the Group

Restrictions are now in place for visitors and patients at The Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology. This is a precautionary measure following the latest developments with COVID-19.

If you have an appointment, officials at The Group are asking that you help keep the patients, staff and physicians safe by following the precautions below.

▪️ If you have a fever, cough, or runny nose, contact our office before arriving for your appointment. We may encourage you to stay home and to reschedule your appointment.

▪️ Please bring no more than two adults with you. However, if those adults are experiencing any of the above symptoms, please do not bring them with you to your appointment.

▪️ If your child(ren) is sick, please do not bring them with you to your appointment.

Anyone with questions as to whether or not they should come to their scheduled appointment is asked to call the office at 563-355-1853.

Genesis Health Systems and UnityPoint Health also announced visitor restrictions.

Officials say the changes are effective immediately at all inpatient locations of Genesis Health and UnityPoint Health.

• Visitors are limited to two adults (age 18 and older) per patient at any one time in most circumstances.

• Those visitors under the age of 18 may visit only if they are an immediate family member and are considered by the patient’s health care team to be essential for the patient’s well-being.

• All visitors must be healthy. We strongly recommend you do not visit if you are displaying signs or symptoms of an influenza-like illness, which includes a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with cough, or sore throat. If you show symptoms, you may be asked to leave.

• Out of respect to patients, staff and other visitors, visitors with certain other symptoms, such as runny nose, shortness of breath, fatigue, chills, vomiting, or diarrhea should also postpone their visits.

• Exceptions may be made in certain situations, including end-of-life care and those situations when a patient’s visitors are considered to be essential for the patient’s well-being and care.

• Some patient units, clinics, diagnostic service areas, and treatment areas, may already have additional restrictions to best protect our patients.