COVID Recovery Iowa, NAMI of Great Des Moines provide live webinars on mental health

Live webinars will be available starting on Monday, June 22 thanks to COVID Recovery Iowa and NAMI of Great Des Moines. The organizations are sponsoring several webinars that deal with various aspects of mental health.

This is one of many programs that are being offered by COVID Recovery Iowa for Iowans who have been affected in any way following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In addition to various activities and resources, COVID Recovery Iowa offers FREE, confidential virtual counseling to all Iowans," officials said in a release. "Other activities include support groups for parents, teens and pre-teens, yoga, music and more, to help Iowans through this stressful time. For more information, go to this website.

NAMI of Greater Des Moines is associated with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Gary Rasmussen, Director of Education at NAMI of Greater Des Moines, will lead the webinars. Rasmussen also serves as a team lead for COVID Recovery Iowa.

Webinars this week are as follows:

Monday, June 22 at 11 a.m.

Hoarding - Understanding causes, symptoms, co-occurring disorders and treatment options, including tips for managing symptoms and helping others.

Topics covered:

- Why do they do what they do?

- Medications and self-care

- Complications associated with the disorder

- Coping with resistance and strong emotion

- Positive communicating - do’s and don’ts

- Match the person’s language

- Focus on intervention and safety

Monday, June 22 at 2 p.m.

Problem Solving Skills - The issue of mental health can be challenging to anyone. Looking at this issue with a positive approach can be beneficial to everyone involved.

Topics covered:

- “Stuff happens”

- Common problems for families

- Problem-solving styles

- Tips for effective problem solving

Thursday, June 25 at 11 a.m.

Talking with Children About Mental Illness - Talking with youth about mental illness can be challenging. Understanding how to approach the subject and give them support to help them with this issue is important.

Topics covered:

- What is a mental illness and how common is it?

- Expectations & being kind

- What to tell our children about someone with a mental illness

- Questions children commonly ask

- Ways to respond to ill parents and others

Thursday, June 25 at 2 p.m.

Understanding Mental Health Basics - Understanding what mental illness is, what it isn’t and how it can impact a person’s life.

Topics covered:

- How common is mental illness?

- Stigma – why does it matter?

-mWhat is a mental illness?

To register for the webinars, go to this website.\