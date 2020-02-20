CTE Academy in Jo Daviess County put on lockdown after unsubstantiated school shooting threats

The Jo Daviess Carroll Career Technical Education Academy went on lockdown on Thursday after a faculty member received messages threatening a school shooting, according to officials.

According to a release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 12:18 p.m., the office received a call from CTE Academy reporting that a faculty member had received threatening messages on her work phone that pertained to a school shooting.

As a result, CTE Academy was placed on a soft lockdown.

While investigating where the messages came from, authorities discovered the threats were coming from an account registered to a student who was in the building at the time.

At that point, the school was placed on a hard lockdown. Deputies were able to detain the suspected student without incident.

Once the student was detained and the threat was contained, the school went off lockdown, and students were released as scheduled.

Officials say after a thorough investigation, they determined there was no active or future threat to the school.

The student was released to a parent, pending formal charges from the Jo Daviess County State's Attorney's Office.