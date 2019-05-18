CUTE ALERT: Burlington Fire Department rescues ducklings from storm sewer

Fire crew members often go beyond the call of duty. This time, however, the call required a rescue to save the lives of some cute baby ducks.

And we mean cute!

Check out their Facebook post below. The department writes on Facebook, "On Saturday afternoon a concerned citizen contacted DESCOM and stated they found some baby ducks in the storm sewer near A & B storage on Flint Ridge Dr. Battalion Chief Logan, Captain Sneller, and FF Griesman were able to remove the storm drain covers and successfully rescue 3 baby ducks and safely return them to their mother."

The call came in Saturday just before 2:00 PM.

One of the crew members on the call tells TV6 when they arrived on scene, the mama duck was freaking out. Once they got the first ducking out, the crew member tried to hand the baby to the mama, but she ran away. Once he let the baby down, the mother came running back.

