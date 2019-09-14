CY-HAWK GAME: Students storm the field during lightning delay

Lightning delays.

Weather delays.

Mother Nature worked hard to make Saturday's coveted Cy-Hawk game go on for hours and hours at Jack Trice Stadium.

During the first quarter, lightning in the area delayed the game around 50 minutes.

The game was also delayed at 4:30 P.M. due to lightning in the area. Iowa State led Iowa 7-3 at that point.

Not long after, hail and a downpour caused another delay. As the majority of the crowd ran for shelter, a big section of students decided otherwise.

Students ran past security to rush the field.

First time I’ve seen fans storm the field before halftime... pic.twitter.com/jF1oeGddYW — Joey Donia - KWQC (@JoeyDonia) September 14, 2019

It didn't last long. Security was able to corral the students fairly quickly.

