Cali Wilson and other contestants on The Voice to perform in Burlington

Four contestants from this season of NBC reality show, The Voice, will perform on stage at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month.

That includes headliner, Cali Wilson, who put her small hometown of Salem, Iowa on the map after making it all the way to the final 13 during the 2019 season. The homecoming concert will feature Wilson along with former contestants, Katie Kadan, Max Boyle, and Alex Guthrie.

Wilson, who now resides in Nashville, takes the stage with her band. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. on February 22nd.

Tickets are available at burlingtonriverfront.com and the Burlington Memorial Auditorium Box Office.