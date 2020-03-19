California chefs provide meals for ER nurses, doctors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN) - In a difficult time of uncertainty for restaurants, chefs and owners are giving back to those on the front lines who are fighting the coronavirus.

All owners and staff offering a helping hand after their restaurants saw losses and were forced to close or offer take-out only. (Source: KRON/CNN)

On Tuesday, Chris Cosentino and his staff prepared 125 meals for emergency rooms across three hospitals in San Francisco.

“There’s no profit involved ultimately. And it’s just getting good quality food to doctors and nurses that are treating patients of all kinds, whether it’s somebody who may think they have COVID-19 or someone who’s being entered into the emergency room because they cut themselves or they fell down,” Cosentino said.

It all started when an organizer reached out to Cosentino about coordinating meals and deliveries between restaurants and hospitals, all on a donation basis.

Cosentino says other chefs in the city are getting involved to make a regular rotation of providing meals to the hospitals. Restaurant owners and staff offering a helping hand after their restaurants saw losses and were forced to close or offer take-out only.

"We all need to help. We need to do what we can,” Cosentino said.

Cosentino and others look forward to when they can reopen and give their employees a job to come back to.

