California family finds woman stranded in car in pond

A woman trapped in her vehicle, partially submerged down a steep embankment, was saved after a family stopped when they noticed what they thought was an abandoned car.

California family discovers woman stranded down embankment following car crash in California. (Source: CNN)

“I just think it was kind of a divine appointment,” mother Alisa Ward, said.

When Ward and her family spotted the car, 16-year-old Jackson Ward got out first to investigate and yelled down to the vehicle. To his surprise, a voice answered back.

“She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. Help me. I’m stuck,’" Jackson said.

The Ward family says the woman inside told them she crashed and lost consciousness and asked someone to hold her hand.

Ward says the woman was scared.

“I would imagine that being there for who knows how long, for hours, like you get to the point that no one’s going to find me and I’m just going to die here,” Jackson said.

The family called 911 and help arrived to rescue the woman.

“We stayed the whole time and watched and made sure that was OK when she came out,” Ward said.

The Ward family hopes to reunite with the woman once she recovers from her injuries.

