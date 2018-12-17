California farm recalling more products following romaine lettuce recall

The California farm linked to the romaine lettuce E. coli infections has now recalled other products as a precaution.

Adam Brothers in Santa Maria is recalling red and green leaf lettuce as well as cauliflower harvested in late November from certain fields.

Adam Brothers says water in a reservoir tested positive for E. coli and it's possible that water came into contact with those products after harvest.

No illnesses connected to those lettuce and cauliflower have been reported.

But it's that strain of E. coli that has been linked to romaine lettuce and dozens of illnesses.