California firefighter rescues puppy trapped underneath burning brush

A California firefighter rescued a puppy trapped underneath burning brush in the city of Bakersfield on Monday. (CNN)

The firefighter, Paul Alvarado, couldn't see the animal at first but could hear its cries for help.

According to a local vet, the pup isn't even a week old. He had burns on one of his hind legs and singes on his mouth

Pet Matchmaker Rescue sprang into action as well, taking care of the little guy until the vet's office opened.

"He's very little. He's got his eyes closed still. We think that mom was able to get the other babies out and took off with them but was unable to reach this one because he was underneath the fire. So the fireman got him out and we're going to get his belly full and get him all comfortable," Morgan Sokolow with the rescue said.

They named the puppy Fuego.

He'll spend roughly two months in a foster home, and then will be available for adoption.