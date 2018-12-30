California first state to ban retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits

California pet stores will have to get their kittens, rabbits, and puppies from rescue organizations after a new state law goes into effect January 1.

California AB 485 is the law that puts the strict new rules on pet stores. Retailers can’t sell animals unless it comes from a public animal control agency or shelter, Humane Society group, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shelter or a rescue group that’s in partnership with at least one private or public shelter.

The law was adopted to crack down on breeding mills.

Pet stores could face a 500-dollar fine for selling an animal that is not a rescue.

California becomes the first state in the country, where dogs cats and rabbits can be purchased from pet stores only if they come from rescue groups or shelters.