California joins other states in having three gender options on driver's license

California driver's licenses and identifications cards now have three gender options.

Under a new law that went into effect January 1, drivers can select male, female or nonbinary on the application.

The DMV can not require an applicant to provide gender documentation.

Those who select nonbinary will get a card with an X in the gender category.

The enrollment form for the California organ and tissue donor registry will also require applicants to choose from the three categories.

It's estimated the third gender option will cost the DMV nearly $1 million in costs, including changes in it programming and form modification.

Oregon, Maine and Minnesota already offer the nonbinary gender category designation.