California man loses leg for the second time in skydiving incident

A man has been reunited with his prosthetic leg after losing it during a skydiving jump in California.

Officials with the Sonoma Sheriff's office in California posted to Facebook Monday saying they received a "strange call" Monday regarding a prosthetic leg that was found at Cloverdale Lumber Yard.

"The deputy gathered the intact leg, checked the area and contacted some folks at the nearby airport," the post read.

It turned out the prosthetic leg belonged to a man who went skydiving Monday when his leg fell off mid-flight from about 10,000 feet up. The man said he and his friends looked for it after landing but could not find it.

"We contacted Dion and were able to return his leg this afternoon (Monday)," the post read. "Great guy, full of humor who said he lost his first leg in a freak skydiving accident two years ago but that hasn't held him back."

Officials in the post say the man was thankful to be reunited with the $15,000 prosthetic leg and was even more thankful that it didn't land on anyone or break.

"He promises to make a tether and learn from this but fully plans to stick with his passion," the post finishes.