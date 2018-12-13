California residents may have to start paying a tax on texting

California residents may soon have to pay a tax on texting.

The Public Utilities Commission is floating the idea to help fund programs that give low-income residents access to cell phones.

It's not clear how much the texting tax would be or how it would be collected.

Several business groups have come out against the proposal.

One business group says the program is flush with cash.

But state regulators say the program is breaking the bank after the budget for the program has raised $300 million in six years.

The wireless industry says the texting tax would put them at a disadvantage over other free messaging services like Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, Apple's iMessage and others.