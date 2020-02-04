California school movie fundraiser foiled by Disney

Disney wants a California elementary school to pay after showing one of its movies during a fundraiser in November.

The Dad’s Club of the PTA presented a “parent’s night out” fundraiser at Emerson Elementary to support the school.

“I think one of the dads owned the movie. He had bought it at Walmart or something like that and we just basically threw it on while the kids were playing in the auditorium,” David Rose, the President of Emerson PTA, said.

On Thursday, the school received a letter from a company called Swank Movie Licensing USA.

The company enforces Disney’s cinematic copyrights and the letter demanded $250 from the school. Copyright law says you cannot play a movie outside of your home to any size audience for entertainment purposes without paying a licensing fee.

The dads were not aware and now have to pay the $250 one-time showing fee.

“The event made $800, so if we have to fork over a third of it to Disney, so be it. It’s a lesson learned,” Rose said.

Emerson parent and Berkeley City Council member, Lori Droste says there is a larger issue than just Disney’s rights.

She says the school is not wealthy and the PTA’s fundraisers help pay for teachers and vital services at the school.

“Here you have a company that makes so much money and we have schools that are struggling so much,” Droste said. “What I thought about was just the irony of having a multi-billion dollar company essentially ask a school to pay up.”

No one is sure how the licensing company found out that the DVD had been played.

The PTA president plans to pay the fee and ask for donations to make up for the loss.

