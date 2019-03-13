California teacher arrested after reports of fight club being held in class

A high school teacher in California has been arrested on suspicion of arranging student fights in his classroom.

The alleged fight club happened at least two days last week before another teacher heard about it and reported it.

The incidents allegedly happened during school hours in a special education class.

Students say the teacher, Federico Vargas, was acting as a referee.

At least one of the fights was recorded on a cell phone and that's how the district has identified at least 10 kids who either witnessed or participated in the fights.

"This just, it hit me in the gut, Cloverdale School District Superintendent Jeremy Decker said. "It hurts me to know that potentially some of my students, some of our students in this town were placed in a situation that was unsafe, based on the allegations."

"I think the fact that it was a special ed classroom is wrong and that it's not appropriate," Cloverdale high school freshman Lillian Robeldo said. "But kids do "bodies" like that all the time. I don't think they had to go that far with him being arrested."

Vargas is on paid leave from the school district. He's facing multiple counts of child endangerment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Vargas is currently out of jail on bond.