Calm weather this week. The Fall “Doldrums”???

The forecast for the week ahead hold little in the way of active weather. Cold to colder, yes. But, a lack of notable storms in the Quad Cities Area. So, you could say the weather is dull. Or, since we won’t have a major change in the weather, you COULD say we’re in the “Doldrums”. But, what exactly are the Doldrums. Well, you might have heard this term before. It originates from an area of the globe near the Equator. Within about 5 degrees north and south of the Equator trade winds from the Northern Hemisphere collide with trade winds from the southern Hemisphere - an area known as the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone or ITCZ. Where they meet, the air rises vertically with little surface movement. This is where, back in the day, sailing ships could be stuck for weeks because of such little movement in the weather, and a lack of wind to fill their sails! The Doldrums.