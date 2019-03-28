Camanche family's donation will help grieving parents say good-bye to their babies

Samantha Kelly gave birth to her second child via an emergency c- section 36 weeks into her pregnancy. Olivia was pale and had a weak cry.

"They got her stabilized, and then when they were getting ready to transfer her, her heart stopped and then they gave her a shot in the heart, and that's when somebody came in and said they're giving her CPR. And then in five minutes, she was gone. I lost it because I was expecting to bring home a baby girl," says Kelly.

Hannah is Samantha's first born. And she was a little over a year old when her sister Olivia passed away.

"Well I still love my sister when she's in heaven," says Hannah. She says talking about Olivia makes her cry.

Samantha says she and her family were able to say goodbye to Olivia.

"In those six hours I held her, she got bathed, my aunt was able to help get her dressed, we had professional photos taken, you know Hannah got to hug her and a lot of my family came up to see her," says Kelly.

But that those six hours still weren't enough. "I wish I had looked at her feet and looked at the things that people take for granted every day," says Kelly.

And that's exactly why Samantha wanted to donate a Cuddle Cot to Mercy Medical when she learned about it online. The Cuddle Cot is a cooling mattress which helps to slow down the body's deterioration process after a stillborn or infant death. The amount of time it helps to preserve the child depends on many circumstances, but it can give anywhere from extra hours to days.

Samantha Kelly says it was important for her to help others in memory of her late daughter Olivia because time is something she wishes she had more of when she was forced to say goodbye.

"It's the gift of time," says Kelly.

It took Samantha two years to raise the money to purchase the cuddle cot. And Mercy Medical says they're grateful and thankful for Samantha's strength in turning her pain into something that will help others.