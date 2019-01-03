Camanche fire crews investigating after acid leak early Thursday morning

Fire crews in Camanche are investigating after responding to a hydrochloric acid leak.

Around 6:25 a.m. crews responded to the 2600 block of Industrial Park Drive in Camanche for a hydrochloric acid leak. Upon arrival, crews found that a railcar of hydrochloric acid was being unloaded and had a connection break. Officials say this caused the product inside to leak onto the ground.

Fire crews along with the Camanche Police Department secured the scene and nearby businesses were notified of the situation. Responders from Hawkins were able to stop the leak and contain the spill.

Davenport Fire Department and Clinton County Emergency Management arrived on scene and helped with isolation and mitigation of the spill.

No injuries were reported and the incident was brought under control in about five hours.

It is estimated there were approximately 1,500 gallons of product released. The Iowa DNR was notified of the incident.

There is no dollar loss estimate at this time.

Assisting agencies: Davenport Fire Department Haz-Mat, Camanche Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, Clinton County Emergency Management.