Cambria Hotel hosts grand opening next to TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf

The Cambria Hotel hosted its grand opening in Bettendorf on Tuesday evening.

The luxury hotel is located on 5061 Competition Drive right near I-80 and Middle Road next to the TBK Sports Complex.

According to its news release, the hotel has 112 contemporary guest rooms with spa-like bathrooms, a fitness center, indoor pool, and a bistro and full-service bar.

For the event, Cambria Hotel Bettendorf held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and gave tours of the new building.

The hotel announced that they plan to give away 100 rooms to different charities throughout the year.

