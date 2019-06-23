Cambridge, Ill. teen dies in Michigan dirt bike crash

A 15-year-old Cambridge, Illinois boy died Saturday after a dirt bike crash in Michigan.

According to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened during a sanctioned race at the track in Millington, Michigan.

The Sheriff's office posted on Facebook that the teen fell off the bike and riders behind could not avoid striking him. Sheriff's say CPR was performed on the teen but attempts to save him were unsuccessful.

