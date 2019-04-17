Camp Abe Lincoln has a lengthy list of summer offerings

Out at camp Abe Lincoln, they start with the basics, like building a fire the old fashioned way (no matches!) but the activities and programs are infinite. This includes, but isn’t limited to, campfires, archery, canoeing, paddle boarding, arts & crafts, fishing, horses, a 50-foot alpine tower, zip lining, outdoor living skills, music, and dance.

Camp counselor, Lucy Simmons, who hails from the U.K. says, “They offer loads of programs for the kids to do,” and that long list is growing- next up is bicycles.

Rest assured, it’s not just all fun and games. They utilize these activities for character development within the kids. “We teach them about caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. Four core values” says, Simmons. This is the first thing the kids see when they arrive, but the impacts last a while. Camp director, Nicolas Martinez explains their goal, “When they leave camp, they are better versions of themselves and they become better people for their community and hopefully, it creates a change, not just in their neighborhoods, but in the world.”

For the camp counselors, a highlight is watching the kids’ blossom over the week and sometimes over the years. “Some of them have never built a fire before or made a s’more before. It's nice to get them to try new things” says Simmons.

“It takes just takes one kid to impact someone else and it causes a collateral effect with it,” says Martinez.

Camp Abe Lincoln is celebrating their 95th year and with something for every kid out there, they're offering daylong and overnight programs for kids age 4 to 17.

