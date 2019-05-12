Campaign Helping Homeless Kittens

Homeless kittens are flooding animal shelters across the nation and fostering is desperately needed.

The A-S-P-C-A is working to recruit temporary foster caregivers just for kittens.

It's called the "Meow For Now" campaign.

The campaign addresses the need to save vulnerable kittens until they are old enough to be adopted at shelters.

Many shelters experience large intakes of cats and kittens during the spring and summer months, also known as kitten season.

The A-S-P-C-A says fostering is essential to protect at risk kitten populations and ease the strain on overcrowded shelters.

Cat lovers can sign a pledge to foster kittens in their local communities by going to this website

Just one foster home could potentially save 20 kittens each season.

