The Quad City Crimestoppers are looking for Chaz Patty. Officials say Patty is 25-years-old, 5'11" and 199 lbs with Black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Patty is wanted in Scott County for Escape on an original charge of Theft First and also wanted for Sex Offender Failure to Register Second Offense.

If you have any information please contact the Quad City Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.