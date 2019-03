The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities would like the public's help locating Julian Pauwels-Casco.

Police say he is 25 years old, 5'9", 160lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials tell TV6 he is wanted in Rock Island County for Probation Violation and Aggravated Battery.

Call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous.