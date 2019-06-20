Canadian man sentenced to 26 years for role in suicide attack that killed Davenport soldier

A Canadian man has been sentenced to 26 years in a U.S. prison for supporting a terror group that committed a 2009 suicide attack in Iraq.

Five American soldiers were killed, including Jason Pautsch of Davenport. As part of an agreement, Faruq Khalil Muhammad 'Isa pleaded guilty to sending the attackers money and providing them logistical support.

Several of the soldiers' relatives urged the judge to impose the life sentence called for under federal guidelines, but the judge said 'Isa played a limited role in the conspiracy and didn't deserve the life term.