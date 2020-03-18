Cancellation of Spring Commencement disappointing for University of Iowa seniors

The University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa announced the cancellation of spring commencement. The remainder of the semester will also be online only because of the novel coronavirus.

The University of Iowa alerted students spring commencement would be canceled.

Universities across the nation are making similar decisions. For graduating seniors, it's a disappointing end to their college career.

"You don't expect your senior year of college to end this way and then when it does, it's devastating," Marci Clark, a graduating senior at the University of Iowa and Muscatine native, said, "I got the email this morning and I didn't even look at it for ten minutes because I was scared. When I did look at it, I was shocked."

University of Iowa administration alerted students in a message . It said in part:

Now that we have received word of community spread in Iowa and Johnson County in particular, the University of Iowa, in coordination with the Board of Regents and the state, is taking additional steps to help mitigate the transmission of COVID-19. The situation has and likely will continue to change quickly, and we want to ensure we are doing everything we can to keep the Hawkeye community safe and healthy.

"I think that a lot of students come in and as freshman think in four years I will be walking across the stage and getting a diploma. And that was me. And now I'm not," Clark said.

Iowa administrators said they are in the process of planning an alternative celebration for graduating Hawkeyes and will share those details soon.