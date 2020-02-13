Cancer survivor uses leg amputation as a way to inspire others

Last year Josh Hill was with diagnosed Composite Hemangioendothelioma, a very rare form of blood vessel cancer. The cancer was at first thought to be benign but it then grew and formed around his ankle, and slowly worked it’s way up to his leg. Josh would have a total of 19 tumors formed that would require him to have his leg amputated to get rid of the cancer.

Growing up, Josh played all different types of sports but his passion came from swimming. At Clinton high school he broke multiple school records on the swimming team. He'd then make his way to joining the swim team at WIU and make his way into their history books as well with 3 of the top 10 fastest times in school history. Fitness and sports have always consumed his life.

Josh graduated from WIU with a degree in fire science to become a firefighter. After finding out about his cancer and amputation, he had to choose a different path in life. Now with a whole new mindset to motivate and inspire other people, his goal is to do things better than people can do on two legs with his one leg.

You can find Josh's GoFundMe account by clicking this link.

