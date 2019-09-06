Candidate forum for Davenport mayor and alderman races

The primary for Davenport city races is coming up next month and now is the time to get to know the candidates.

A City Candidate Forum will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the downtown Davenport Public Library.

The Iowa Women United is sponsoring the forum, with the local chapter of AAUW and Quad-City Moms Demand Action. Moderator will be Marcia Lense, news anchor with KWQC.

Doors open at 5 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. Mayoral candidates will be questioned first, and the public can then meet with candidates in each of the eight wards.

Questions include pay equity, education, affordable housing and gun violence. Members of the audience will also be able to submit questions.

The city primary election will be held Oct. 8, 2019, and the election is Nov. 5, 2019.

For more information contact Susan Meenan, 515-971-5843

If you can't make it, there is another candidate forum on Sept. 26th.

Candidate Forum Sept. 26l

