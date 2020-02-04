Candidates await results from 2020 Iowa caucus

While a large portion of the nation is waiting for results from the Iowa presidential caucuses, the Iowa Democratic Party says an issue with a new phone app to report results failed. They also said they're counting everything by hand with hopes for at least half to be reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Caucus-goers and candidates waking up Tuesday morning were still in the dark about who came out victorious in the 2020 Democratic caucuses.

The Iowa Democratic Party citing inconsistencies in reporting, now defending a system many senior advisors question the transparency of.

The chair of the Iowa Democratic Party read a statement during a press call early Tuesday. In it he argued the delay in reporting is to maintain the integrity of Monday's vote.

The Iowa Democratic Party later saying the problem was a coding issue. Candidates still made victory-like speeches late Monday night. Not letting a delay in results stop them from thanking supporters.

Candidates now beginning their push in the granite state ahead of the primary. Iowa first in the nation but Democrats last to know results of the 2020 caucuses.