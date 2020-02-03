Candidates, journalists and voters get ready for the Iowa Caucuses

Getting ready for a big night in the race for the White House; the first test of the presidential candidates takes place Monday night in Des Moines during the Iowa caucuses.

The final numbers will be broadcasted Monday night from downtown Des Moines where thousands of journalists have gathered, including our own David Nelson.

After more than a year of campaigning, after months of political ads that we've all been seeing here on TV6 and elsewhere, it all comes down to this.

On Monday night, Iowans will go to their party caucus locations to decide who they want to be the presidential nominee.

The results from each precinct will be sent to state party officials who will certify the numbers and then be displayed for those to see.

And for the first time Monday night, the Iowa Democratic Party will be releasing the raw vote in an effort to be more transparent.