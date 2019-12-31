Cannabis dispensaries are already short on recreational marijuana

Many are preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois, which takes effect on January 1, 2020.

Nature's Treatment of Illinois in Milan is already facing shortages. On their opening day, they will not be selling marijuana flowers or "buds." However, they're still expecting a huge crowd and are excited about it.

Nature's Treatment of Illinois in Milan is already facing shortages. On their opening day, they will not be selling marijuana flowers or "buds." However, they're still expecting a huge crowd and are excited about it.

"It's fun. It's stressful leading up to everything but I think it'll be an exciting day so we're ready for it," said Shannon Ballegeer, Manager of Nature's Treatment of Illinois.

NTI is the only marijuana dispensary in the Quad Cities opening on January 1st, so they're anticipating a big number of customers. "Right now, we see over 100 medical patients a day so we expect that number to be huge. We could see 500 we could see 3,000. We're open from 6 A.M. to 9 P.M. so it will be a pretty long day and that's a long day for transactions," said Ballegeer.

At 6 A.M., the doors open for recreational marijuana users. Because of the large crowd size, they aren't allowing recreational marijuana users to park in their parking lot. Instead, you're asked to park in a nearby lot like the I-H Mississippi Valley Credit Union, Black Hawk Bank, or Traditional Flooring. From there, you'll ride in a shuttle that runs every 30 minutes and it will take you to a heated tent near Nature's Treatment where you'll wait to be taken into the store itself.

"We'll have 6 terminals running at a time so most of those transactions will take 30 seconds to 5 minutes. Hopefully, we'll have the menus in the tents out there to have people pick out what they want before they come in so there are not as many questions and sitting," said Ballegeer. You can find their menu on their website.

They're already getting calls asking for what's not on the menu: marijuana flowers or "buds" that you can smoke. "We won't have recreational flower for sale at 6 am tomorrow. We have to wait for our cultivator to have more flower available for us. So right now, we have such a minimum amount that we have to make sure that's set aside for our medical cardholders," explained the manager.

Instead, you can buy cannabis in other forms like cartridges and edibles which will likely run out fast. "We're pretty stocked up but it's pretty normal for dispensaries to be run out on the first few days, we have a lot more edibles than cartridges for example. We expect those to last a while, maybe into Thursday. Just kind of depends on who comes on the first day." Recreational customers can expect limited supplies with the buying options of up to two packages of edibles and two cartridges, for vaping.

If you plan on buying recreational marijuana, remember to bring your i-d and cash. The Galesburg store has a delayed opening, likely not until February. Both stores won't be fully stocked until the spring when the sales slow down and the cultivators have a chance to catch up.

If you're applying for citizenship, officials say buying recreational marijuana may affect your application since it's still a federal offense to possess it.