Captain Russell Idle named chief of police in Galesburg

The City of Galesburg has a new police chief.

The City of Galesburg has a new police chief, Capt. Russell Idle, who has been with the Galesburg Police Department for 25 years. (Galesburg PD)

Captain Russell Idle is replacing the department's longtime chief, David Christensen, who has worked for the Galesburg Police Department for more than 36 years and served as chief since 2006. Christensen announced his retirement in May, kicking off a months-long search.

"I'm confident he will excel in the role and lead the Police Department with integrity and accountability," City Manager Todd Thompson said.

Captain Idle was born and raised in Evanston, Illinois and has worked for the Galesburg Police Department for 25 years. He was promoted to captain in February 2018.

His first day as chief is September 9, 2019.