Car accident leaves one man dead

The Clinton County Sheriff's Department says a two-vehicle accident leaves one man dead. Officials say police were dispatched at 4:17 pm on March 7th, 2019 to the 3700 block of Hwy 30 westbound. just west of the Low Moor overpass.

Police tell TV6 a white pickup truck had collided with the rear of a semi-tractor trailer which was turning into a farm driveway. According to officials, the pickup was occupied by one man who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to officials, the man in the Semi was unharmed.

Police closed the westbound traffic on Hwy 30 to conduct an investigation. Iowa State Patrol came out to do a technical investigation of the fatal crash. An Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer also responded to the crash, according to police, as a commercial motor vehicle was involved in the collision.

The decedent's body has been transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. A name is not being released pending family notification.

This is an ongoing investigation led by the Iowa State Police.

