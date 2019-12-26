Car crashes into building in Rock Island, draws heavy police presence

There was a heavy police presence in an area of Rock Island after a car crashed into a building Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 2000 block of 5th Avenue.

TV6 has a crew on scene. They tell us someone who lives nearby says they heard sirens and a crash before 3:30 p.m.

The car that crashed into a building was towed away. TV6's crew on scene also saw another car get towed away.

This is a developing story. TV6 is working to gather more information and will update the story as more information becomes available.