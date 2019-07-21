Car drives through Davenport home

A car drove into a house in Davenport at around 2 P.M. on Sunday afternoon.

Car crashes through Davenport home

This happened on North Elsie Avenue and West 17th Street, right by the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

The homeowner Wendell Edwards said he was taking a nap when it happened, just a few feet away from where the driver struck: "it just woke us up and the first thing we do is look outside and saw a cloud of smoke here ... but until we come outside and saw the brick laying around, we didn't even know what happened, didn't feel a thing."

The owners are thankful no one was hurt, but they say they have at least 30 to 40 thousand dollars worth of damage to their house.

TV6 is still waiting to hear back from officials on the driver and how the accident occurred. This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

