Car keyed, retail theft reported at SouthPark Mall; police hoping to identify suspects

Do you recognize these suspects?

Do you recognize these suspects? Police say they're wanted in connection with criminal damage that was reported at SouthPark Mall in Moline. This happened on January 28. (KWQC)

Officials say a car in the west parking lot near Dillard's was keyed on the driver's side door from the front quarter panel down to the middle of the doors. The car sustained more than $500 in damages.

On the next day, January 29, police say the same group of people returned to the mall and were involved in a retail theft at Shag's inside the mall.

After both incidents, the group left in a dark-colored Chevy Monte Carlo.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500