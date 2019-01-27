Snowmobile search & rescue team trains in Galesburg

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department Snowmobile Search & Rescue Team will train today for cold weather rescues and accident scenarios.

This is a 30 member volunteer group of snowmobilers that formed a search & rescue team 15 years ago. With grant money from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the team has purchased a snowmobile and a Rescue Boggin that can haul patients and Emergency personnel to and from remote locations during inclement winter weather events.

All area Ambulance services, Police agencies, Fire Departments, as well as other emergency agencies have been invited to the training. We would greatly appreciate it if you could cover this event.

