The East Moline Police Department shared a post on Facebook shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, showing a car that had hit a house.

Roads were icy around the time of the crash.

The police department said crews were treating roads and salting and warned anyone who might be traveling to plan for extra time and reduce speed.

East Moline Police say no injuries were reported in the crash.

TV6 has reached out to the East Moline Police Department for more information.