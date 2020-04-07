Carbon Cliff, East Moline announce burn bans to help COVID-19 patients

Both East Moline and the Village of Carbon Cliff have issued burn bans effective immediately for everyone within corporate limits. According to a release from the Village of Carbon Cliff, "it's meant to "assist residents who may develop respiratory symptoms related to COVID-19."

Under the ban, open burning is prohibited until the current public health emergency has diminished.

This includes the burning of leaves, grass, brush, burn pits, bonfires, or any other open burn.