Carbon Cliff man killed in motorcycle crash in Moline

A Carbon Cliff man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night, Moline police said Wednesday.

Police said the crash happened around 8:14 p.m. in the 2600 block of River Drive.

Nicolas A. Decker, 29, was driving a 2018 Honda motorcycle westbound on River Drive.

No other vehicles were involved although there was other traffic on the roadway at the time of the crash, police said.

Decker was transported to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis where he was pronounced dead.

The Moline Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Moline Police Department traffic investigators at 309-797- 0406.

