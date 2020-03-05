Career expo teaches local students about high-demand opportunities in the QCA

Local students got the chance to learn about high-demand opportunities right here in the Quad Cities area on Thursday.

The annual Hands-On Trade Expo was held at the new National Guard armory in Davenport. (KWQC)

The goal was to inform eighth grade students about high-demand, high-wage career options in the trades.

"One thing we really try to push is that there isn't just four-year college. We try to post secondary schools so they can do training, or a community college, or just an apprenticeship. And we try to stress there are all kinds of options," Jullie Huffer with the Quad Cities Builders and Remodelers Association said.

Students had the chance to work on small projects under the guidance of local industry professionals.