Carjacking suspect dead after multi-county police chase

A man involved in a carjacking is dead after a multi-county police chase which ended in a crash.

The Des Moines Police Department said responded to a carjacking around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the central part of the city, where the victim had a gun on him.

About an hour later, Story City Police responded to a white van stopped in the middle of I-35. They determined it was the stolen vehicle.

The suspect took off, driving through Story and Hamilton counties before crashing in Webster County.

Iowa State Patrol will be investigating the crash.