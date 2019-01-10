Carjacking suspect dead after multi-county police chase

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 10:09 AM, Jan 10, 2019

DES MOINES (KCRG) - A man involved in a carjacking is dead after a multi-county police chase which ended in a crash.

The Des Moines Police Department said responded to a carjacking around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the central part of the city, where the victim had a gun on him.

About an hour later, Story City Police responded to a white van stopped in the middle of I-35. They determined it was the stolen vehicle.

The suspect took off, driving through Story and Hamilton counties before crashing in Webster County.

Iowa State Patrol will be investigating the crash.

Read the original version of this article at www.kcrg.com.

Credit: KCCI
 