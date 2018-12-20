Carnival Fantasy returns to land after passenger falls overboard

The Carnival Fantasy is back in Mobile after a 5-day cruise and returning without one of its passengers.

Loved ones of 22-year-old Luke Renner now mourning after learning he went overboard.

The Renners say Luke left on the cruise on Saturday.

His special needs friends from the Wishes 4 Me Community out of Georgia took Luke.

He was joined by nine friends and three chaperones.

The Renners believe Luke, who was autistic, may have been under the mistaken assumption he was going swimming Sunday night when he climbed over the ship deck.

A passenger aboard the Carnival Fantasy says the whole situation is heartbreaking this close to the holidays.

"I know at the time we were at over 11,000 feet and it was dark," passenger Janet Opalka said. "So if he did go overboard that's the time everyone was dining and it would have been easy for someone to go overboard and to go missing but I hope for the family they get some closure out of this."

The FBI office in Mobile could neither confirm nor deny they were investigating his death.