Carson King Controversy: People throughout the QCA express support after "racist" tweets emerge

Iowa Governor Kim Reynold’s is backing a 24-year-old man who’s poster went viral after airing on live TV during the Cy-Hawk game earlier in August.

The Governor said Carson King is a “force for change” by spreading a message of generosity with his donations to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. She declared Saturday, August, 28, 2019 as “Carson King Day” in Iowa.

Carson held up his sign asking for people to Venmo him beer money. The sign quickly went viral and once King reached several hundred dollars he made the decision to donate the funds to the hospital.

Gov. Reynold’s proclamation comes after some controversy for Carson King following what some are calling racist and offense tweets were discovered by a Des Moines Register reporter. It has sparked a strong conversation about racism. For those who are familiar with the story, they have strong opinions and even those who were not familiar with the story formed strong opinions after learning the backstory and about the tweets.

"We're different in 10 years, didn't you know that,” Betty Willams of Davenport said. “I think if he has asked for forgiveness none of that should matter. It is sad that we live in a day and age where people want to dig up derogatory things on people who are trying to do good."'

Williams was one of 13 people TV6 anchor and reporter Chris Carter talked to Wednesday afternoon. Williams had not heard about Carson King or his viral fundraising efforts. In fact, of the 13 people Carter talked to, only one had heard of Carson. Those who had not heard of him or the fundraising, every one of them supported him and did not feel his tweets from eight years ago impacts who he is today or his efforts to help the hospital.

"Everything that I have heard about this story is pretty awesome, I mean, whether or not the tweets 10 years ago or not,” Boyd Brown who was visiting Davenport from Ohio said. “You're raising money for a hospital, go for it. More power to him.”

The thought that King may have used racist language in the past was concerning to at least one person who had not heard of King until TV6 told her about him. Grace Sampson, a North Scott High School senior, said she wished King would address the tweets and “own up” to his past. Her opinion quickly changed once she learned King had already done that in a press conference Tuesday evening.

"I feel like we all make mistakes in our lifetime and it takes a bold person to own up to them and apologize and recognize that ‘yes, I made mistakes and am really trying to do better now’ especially with all the good this guy has done and is going to continue doing,” Sampson said.

The opinions of people TV6 interviewed ranged in the amount of support they had for King. Two of the people TV6 interviewed believed the past is important, but when it comes to King’s efforts to help the University of Iowa, they believed the good outweighs the bad.

"I don't see how they are entirely relevant, sure that is something you have to keep in mind and in the back of your head but it is not all that important,” Connor Baker of Davenport said. “What is important is the good stuff that he is doing.”

"It is in the past, but then again they [the tweets] shouldn't have been put out there so it could go either way,” Detraius Smith of Davenport said. “I don't think something from 10 years ago should affect something that is going on in the present."

The one person TV6 did talk to who did not support King would not go on camera. The woman referred to King has a “piece of s**t” and said his actions in the past should have an impact on his future, but she does support King’s efforts to help the hospital.

There is an online petition asking the Des Moines Register, who found the tweets, to issue a front page apology. At last check the petition had 129,000 signatures.

The Des Moines Register issued a statement Tuesday night explaining the process for reporting the tweets and addressed questionable Tweets by the reporter who wrote the story.

Since news of the tweets surfaced, Anheuser Busch, who had agreed to match the amount of money King raised, has pulled its support saying it would make a donation in the amount of the Venmo account at the time the tweets were discovered. Venmo says it will match the final dollar amount.

King says he intends to be at the University of Iowa Hawkeye football game on Saturday to show his support to the hospital and also wave to the children at the hospital.

