Carson King meets $1 million dollar mark in contributions for children’s hospital

What started as a sign asking for money to replenish an Iowa State fan’s Busch Light supply, has turned into a million dollars in donations for an Iowa children’s hospital.

Carson King held up the sign during the Cy-Hawk game last Saturday.

As the donations rolled in, King said he would instead donate the money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Busch Beer said it would send King a year’s worth of the beverage, with his face on the cans.

Venmo, the online money transfer service referenced in King’s sign, and Busch Beer are both matching donations. KCCI reports Prairie Meadows Casino and Racetrack, King's employer also decided to pitch in $10,000.

King made the announcement that the total amount of contributions reached a million dollars on Twitter Sunday afternoon, just eight days after the Cy-Hawk game.