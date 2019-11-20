Carson King moonlights as Salvation Army bell ringer in Des Moines

Carson King, who became a viral sensation for raising $3 million for charity, is helping out once again.

Carson King was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign in Des Moines on Wednesday. (CNN)

He became famous when he held up a sign asking for beer money during an ESPN gameday broadcast.

Surprisingly, he received millions for what was intended as a joke.

He decided to donate all that money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Bgood deeds do not go unrewarded. The grocery store where he was ringing the bell did provide King with a case of beer for his charitable efforts.