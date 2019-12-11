Carson King visits the Quad Cities, reads to local children

A special moment for some local kids as Carson King comes to town.

A special moment for some local kids as Carson King comes to town. (KWQC)

United Way of the Quad Cities and Friendly House hosted the college student, who gained national fame for raising millions of dollars for the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.

It started with a sign he made, jokingly asking for donations for beer and turned into a charitable donation drive totaling $3 million.

Friendly House invited carson to the Quad Cities, where he read to children and talked to them and their families.