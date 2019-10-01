Carson King's fundraiser raises nearly $3 million for Children's Hospital

What began as a joke for beer money turned into nearly $3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Carson King's fundraiser raised a total of $2,959,336.

Venmo and Busch Beer matched the $924,000 donated to King's Venmo bringing the total to over $2.95 million

He received over $924,000 donations to his Venmo. With matching contributions from Busch Beer and Venmo, that pushed the total just shy of $3 million.

School officials said in a statement this will help the university provide the "best care possible" for their patients.

"We are grateful to be part of such a spontaneous, remarkable occurrence that brought together so many people," University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said. "One simple act of kindness sparked a nationwide cause behind which we could all unite - helping children heal,"

The money raised will help be used to benefit pediatric patients but according to school officials, Carson King has not yet determined exactly how he would like the university to direct the funds.

"Recognition of all of the generous support and the impact it will have on pediatric patients and their families is being planned for the weekend of the next home game for the Hawkeyes," officials said in a statement. Those details will be announced when they become available.