Casey's General Stores donates money for COVID-19 relief to River Bend Foodbank

Officials with Casey's General Stores have announced a partnership with Feeding America to provide a half million dollars for COVID-19 relief over the coming year.

In a release, officials announced the donations were made to the following areas.

- $5,000 to Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, IA

- $5,000 to River Bend Food Bank in Davenport, IA

- $5,000 to HACAP Food Reservoir in Hiawatha, IA

- $5,000 to Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo, IA

- $2,500 to Food Bank for the Heartland PDO Food Bank of Siouxland, Inc. in Sioux City, IA

"Food insecurity has been greatly exacerbated by the pandemic, putting America’s children at an even greater risk," officials said in the release. "By donating to Feeding America’s new COVID-19 Response Fund, which allows for every dollar raised to be used to direct food and funds to local food banks that reach Casey’s communities, as well as their established programs, Casey’s can help immediately get meals to kids and their families. In addition to the cash donation to your local food bank(s), this partnership will include volunteer efforts and additional in-kind food donations by Casey’s throughout the coming year."